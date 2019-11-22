Ethiopian Officials, Sudanese Public Diplomacy Delegation Discuss Ties

ENA, November 22/2019 High level government officials of Ethiopia and Sudanese public diplomacy delegation discussed today on ways of enhancing people-to-people ties.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs Hirut Zemene and Speaker of House of Peoples Representative Tagesse Chafo discussed with the delegation led by Secretary General of the International Friendship Council of Sudan, Salwa Mohamad Mahgoub.

The 50-member delegation comprises of government officials, religious leaders, prominent persons, journalists, business persons, institutions of higher learning, women representatives, political figures and artists, among others.

The two sides discussed on ways of enhancing people-to-people relation between the two countries.

Spokesperson of the Ministry, Nebiyat Getachew told journalists that the delegation lauds Ethiopia’s contribution for the peace and stability of Sudan.

They also expressed desire to scale up the longstanding people-to-people- ties between the two countries.

In its three-day visit, the delegation is expected to meet President Sahlework and other high level officials to discuss ways of further strengthening the people-to-people relations between the countries.

This is the second time that the Sudanese diplomatic delegation visits Ethiopia. The delegation visited Ethiopia in 2016 a year after the Ethiopian public diplomacy visited Sudan.