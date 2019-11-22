EPRDF Council Approves Bylaw of Prosperity Party

ENA November 22/2019 The Council of the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) today approved the bylaw of Prosperity Party (PP), the new party that EPRDF member parties agree to form.

According to the Office of EPRDF, the bylaw is unanimously approved by the council.

The bylaw is the third document that the Council of EPRDF approved in its two-day deliberation, which concluded today.

In its first day deliberation, the Council approved documents on the proposed merger of EPRDF member parties and affiliate parties to form a single party and the new party’s manifesto.

Following the approval of the proposed merger, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that the unanimous decision passed on Thursday to form a single party is crucial in harnessing energy to work towards a shared vision.

He said the Prosperity Party is committed to strengthening and applying the true federalism which recognizes the diversity and contribution of all Ethiopians.