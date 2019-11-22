EPRDF Council Approves Merger of Parties

ENA November 22/2019 The Ethiopian People Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) council has unanimously approved the merger of coalition and sister parties of the front.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that the unanimous decision passed on Thursday to merge the party is crucial in harnessing energy to work towards a shared vision.

The Council also approved the program of the new party named as “Prosperity Party.”

He said the prosperity party is committed to strengthening and applying the true federalism which recognizes the diversity and contribution of all Ethiopians.

The Council is expected to discuss and approve the bylaws of the party in its session today.