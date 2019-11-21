EPRDF Council Meeting in Progress

ENA, November 21/219 The meeting of the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) Council members is underway in Addis Ababa today.

The council is expected to focus on the activities of forming newly national party by merging the EPRDF and its affiliated parties.

The Executive Committee of EPRDF has already approved the merger of the coalition and programs of the newly merged party.

Moreover, the Executive Committee endorsed the draft bylaws of the party and referred it to the EPRDF Council for approval.

It also recalled that the executive committee agreed the merger party named as “Prosperity party” and submitted to the EPRDF Council for approval.

However, the Tigrai People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on its statement released on Wednesday disclosed that it will not take part in EPRDF’s Council meeting which is underway today in Addis Ababa.

EPRDF Council is composed of 180 memebers, 45 each from the four national member organizations, namely the Amhara Democratic Party (ADP), Oromo Democratic Party (ODP), Southern Ethiopian People’s democratic Movement (SEPDM) and the Tigrai People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).