Sudanese Public Diplomacy Mission Will Arrive Tomorrow for Three-day Visit

November 20 /2019 A 50-person Sudanese public diplomacy delegation will arrive here tomorrow for a three-day visit, according Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit is aimed to forge the relations between the peoples of the two countries and thank the Government of Ethiopia for its contribution in creating peace and stability to Sudan.

The delegation comprises government officials, religious leaders, prominent individuals, journalists, members of the business community, women, representatives of higher education, political parties, artists, and others, the release added.

During their stay in Ethiopia, members of the delegation will meet with various government officials, religious leaders, prominent individuals, journalists, the business community, political leaders, artists, and visit different projects.

In addition, musicians from both countries will conduct a concert at the National Theater.