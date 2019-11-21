Sidama Referendum Concludes Peacefully, NEBE

November 21/2019 The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced that casting ballots for Sidama referendum has peacefully concluded as per the schedule.

In her press briefing to journalists following the closing of polling stations, NEBE’s Communication Advisor, Soliyana Shimelis said the voting was concluded peacefully.

Out of the total 2.3 million registered voters, till mid-day, one million voters were cast their votes, she said adding that the total number of voters will be released soon.

Polling stations were shut without any security difficulty except the minor shortage of election papers and paint where NEBE managed to provide the all the necessary material immediately, she said.

“Almost all polling stations were completed before the schedule unless delayance in nine polling stations in Tabor and Tula sub-city in the area where large number of voters were registered,” she said.

The preliminary result of the referendum will be released after a day or two, after verified data from all polling stations collected, it was learned.