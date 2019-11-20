Ethiopia, UAE Ink to Step up Defense Cooperation

ENA, November 20/2019Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to strengthen bilateral defense and military cooperation.

Ethiopian Defence Minister, Lemma Megersa, and Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs of the UAE have signed the MoU on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 16th Dubai Airshow.

On the occasion, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi said the agreement underscores the UAE’s commitment to consolidating partnerships and cooperation with its international partners.

Defense Minister, Lemma affirmed Ethiopia’s keenness to advance Ethio-Emirates defense cooperation to serve for mutual interest of the two countries.