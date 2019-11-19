NEBE Ready to Make Sidama Referendum Voting

ENA November 19/2019 National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced that it has finalized preparation for Sidama Referendum polling.

NEBE Communication Adviser, Soliyana Shimelis, told ENA that distribution of necessary equipments including ballots and papers have reached to all 15 election coordination offices and dispatched to polling stations.

She added that extra papers prepared in case of invalid documents and errors.

The polling will commence on tomorrow at 6:00 a:m in the morning and end at 12:00 p.m.

Soliyana noted that NEBE has strived throughout the referendum preparations to make it inclusive, transparent and fair.

She stressed that every electorate should wait patiently until the verified result will be announced by NEBE.

She also said tentative results will be noticed to the public in the next day of voting in all constituencies while temporary result is expected to be announced in 24-28 hours.

Consultations have been conducted with stakeholders, elders and security officers to make the election process peaceful.

The public should take care of any false information to be transmitted by social media and actively participate in the voting process in peaceful manner, she noted.