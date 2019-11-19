Ethiopia, Norway Hold 5th Political Consultation

ENA November 19/2019 According to Ethiopia Embassy in Sweden, Ethiopia and Norway have also agreed to strengthen the long standing cordial bilateral relations that exist between the two countries.

Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Regional Department Director-General, Tine Morch Smith discussed with Ethiopian delegation led by Mehretab Mulugeta, Director General of European Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 14, 2019.

Mehretab briefed the current Ethiopia’s political, economic and social reforms and noted the importance of expanding the bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas, including the need to strengthen political consultation, enhance trade and investment ties, and boost the partnership on multilateral platforms.

Tin extended her congratulation message to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize and commended the all aspects of reforms going on in Ethiopia.

Norwegian Director-General affirmed that Norway will continue to work closely with Ethiopia as one of the strategic partner.

The consultation is aimed at further enhancing mutual understanding and strengthening the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.