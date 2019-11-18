November 18/2019 Ethiopia and Korea forum aimed at enhancing business-to-business linkage among the businesspersons of the two countries has begun here in Addis Ababa today.

Some 38 Korean businesspersons are attending the three-day forum.

Opening the forum, Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectorial Associations President, Melaku Ezezew said the forum helps to find ways of enhancing economic cooperation between the businesspersons.

The forum will provide good business opportunities in expanding and strengthening trade and investment among Ethiopians and Koreans, he added.

Korea’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Lim Hoon-min said Ethiopia and Korea are forging ever stronger, more practical, forward-looking, and mutually beneficial cooperation and partnership.

He added that the visit of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Korea last August laid a new milestone in developing a renewed and re-invigorated bilateral relations of the two countries.

As a reliable partner and a true friend, Korea reaffirmed its commitment to continue to support Ethiopia’s journey to realize the ambition of Ethiopia to become one of the Africa’s economic power in the next decade, the ambassador stated.

“To realize our shared vision and commitment, we should bring our partnership and cooperation into a new level,” he noted.

Ambassador Lim Hoon-min stressed the need to focus on strengthening substantive economic exchange and cooperation.

The bilateral trade between two countries amounts to less than 200 million USD per year.