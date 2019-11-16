Xinjiang’s Rural Dev’t, Anti-terrorism Efforts Praised

Addis ababa ENA November 16/2019 A media group from 16 countries praised the rural development, anti-terrorism and deradicalization efforts of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region after visiting the area.

Some 20 media representatives from 16 countries including Afghanistan, India, Japan, Russia and Turkey visited Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Kashgar and Aksu prefectures.

The media executives were impressed by the rural development and effective ecological preservation in Xinjiang.

More than three decades ago, Kekeya in Aksu Prefecture was a desert with sparse vegetation. It lies at the northwestern edge of the Taklimakan Desert.

In 1986, Aksu launched an afforestation project in Kekeya to help restore the local ecosystem. About 13.4 million trees were planted, and the forest coverage rate has risen to 6.8 percent. The local fruit production has greatly improved farmers’ income.

“I have seen their great efforts and the efforts of the local government to increase their income. It’s a very good example of how human development can be realized while the ecological environment is restored,” Akram A. R. Abu Al Hannoud director of the foreign affairs department of Al Bayan newspaper from the United Arab Emirates said.

“Thanks to the improved environment, farmers have increased their incomes. Aksu produces such good apples and there is a good chance that the region’s apples will also be sold in winter markets in Kazakhstan,” said Kazhyken Saltanat, deputy editor-in-chief of Tenge Observer, a newspaper in Kazakhstan.

China has been doing a good job in building a more eco-friendly economy and protecting its environment, according to Yokoshima Daisuke, director of Nippon Television Network’s China bureau, from Japan.

The group also visited the Kashgar Ancient Town, a key tourist site with renovated houses and shops keeping their distinctive ethnic style, thanks to hefty government investment.

The supportive and protective measures taken by the Chinese government are of great importance to improving the living conditions of the local people, which include developing tourism and renovating rural residents’ houses and protecting ethnic cultures, according to Mansoor Faizy, editor-in-chief of the Afghan Times.

“It really is a good initiative, because the rural people and poor people can develop their lifestyles and improve their lives,” said H. M. Mostofa Kamal, executive editor-in-chief of the Daily Kaler Kantho from Bangladesh.

The media group visited two vocational education and training centers. At the training center in Wensu County the extracurricular activities of the students attracted the attention of the media group.

The media staff said that the Chinese government’s successful experience in maintaining Xinjiang’s stability deserves applause.

“The government and the public have worked together to reduce the occurrence of extremism and similar incidents, which has been very effective,” said Naveed Aman Khan, a columnist from Pakistan.

“The students at the center can choose different curriculums on all kinds of vocational skills. Through these courses, I believe they will live better in the future,” said Khan.

It is a positive step for the Chinese government to set up this kind of school to eradicate extremist thoughts, said Saeed Ahmad S. A. Al-Kuwari, news editor of Qatar State News Agency.