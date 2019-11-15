Turbine Engines Downsizing Poses No Effect on GERD Energy Generation

ENA November 15/2019 The recent downsizing of turbine engines on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) poses no effect on the amount of energy that will be generated from the dam, GERD’s Electromechanical Supervisor Abdu revealed.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, GERD Electromechanical Supervisor and Mechanical Engineer Abdu Yibre said the downsizing “is all about boosting the efficiency of the turbine engines through effective use of time in generating the energy required.”

According to him, the number of turbine engines was reduced from 16 to 13, “resulting in the reduction of only installed capacity. This actually does not mean anything.”

By extending an average of 1.75 hours per day of the 13 turbine engines energy generating time, GERD will still continue to generate 15,760 Gigawatt hours (GWh) energy, he elaborated.

Abdu also criticized the earlier plan to generate 6,350 MW. The planned energy to be generated from 16 turbine engines can be fulfilled now by extending energy generating time, the expert argued.

“Honestly speaking, when there were 16 turbine engines each was expected to generate energy on an average of 6.75 hours per day. With the downsizing of the turbine engines to 13, however, each will at least work for about 8.5 hours per day. So, the generated energy will not decrease,” he explained.

Downsizing of the turbine engines by three, on the contrary, cuts unnecessary investment expenditure and reduces maintenance cost.