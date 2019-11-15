PM Invited to Visit Equatorial Guinea

ENA November 15/2019 President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea has invited Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to pay an official state visit of his country, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Equatorial Guinea Foreign Affairs of Cooperation Minister, Oyono Esono Angue, delivered today the personal message of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Foreign Affairs of Cooperation Minister Angue congratulated Prime Minister Abiy on behalf of the president of Equatorial Guinea on his Nobel Peace Prize win and appreciated him for the role he plays in promoting peace in the continent.

He also shared the message of gratitude for Ethiopia’s support of Equatorial Guinea’s nomination to the UNESCO Executive Council.