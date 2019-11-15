Netherlands Extends Support to Ethiopian Tourism

ENA November 15/2019 Ethiopia and the Netherlands have announced an agreement that will enable them to cooperate in tourism today.

The three-year project signed earlier between Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Center for the Promotion of Imports (CBI) aims to sustain tourism and provide technical support in the sector.

The Dutch government will allot 1.5 million USD to implement the project that includes support and supervision, training, and linkage with the European market, it was learned.

Netherlands Deputy Head of Mission to Ethiopia, Thijs Woudstra said the project would benefit 25 Ethiopian tour organizations would be supported to develop sustainable tourist flow from Europe and Netherlands.

Noting that Ethiopia is a prime tourism destination, he pointed out that his country will continue to making Ethiopia even more attractive for Europe visitors.

“Ethiopia is our big partner,” Woudstra noted, adding that “our relationship with the country will continue to be strengthened in multiple sectors.”

Culture and Tourism Minister Hirut Kassa said on her part that the project would create opportunity for the private and public sectors to work in coordination.

It would in particular help to identify capacity gaps of tour operators and expose them to get experiences and create linkage with other countries, she added.

According to the minister, the study conducted to launch the scheme states that the project will increase the number of tourists visiting the country by up to 30,000 tourists annually.

The project will further cement relations between Ethiopia and the Netherlands.

The Centre for the Promotion of Imports (CBI) from developing countries works to contribute to sustainable and inclusive economic development in developing countries through expansion of exports from the countries to Europe.