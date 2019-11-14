USA Launches Digital Solutions to Modernize Ethiopia Health System

Addis Ababa November 14/2019 A five-year USAID Digital Health Activity, which targets to continue investment in digital information solutions to further strengthen the country’s health system, was launched today.

The 63-million USD digital activity is launched by the U.S Agency for International Development (USAID) in partnership with Ministry of Health in order to create a modernized health information system.

The digital health activity will train end-users, including doctors, nurses, health extension workers and policy makers at all levels of the health system, to utilize technology more effectively.

A brief note obtained from USIAD states that the agency will partner local universities to introduce courses that develop competencies in health innovations and electronic solutions and establish career paths that empower young Ethiopians to drive digital solutions across the sector.

The digital health activity will also create opportunities for health entrepreneurs and youth-led tech organizations to utilize their expertise in providing support for health centers.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, USAID Mission Director Sean Jones said, “in addition to simply expanding digital health systems and strengthening the skills of today’s medical professionals, we are also increasing our focus on developing the leaders of tomorrow.”

Health Mister Dr. Amir Aman said on the occasion the ministry is committed to support the new digital health project and ready to exert utmost efforts in collaboration with all stakeholders for the realization of the project.

The U.S is the largest bilateral provider of support to Ethiopia’s health sector, with approximately 150 million USD per year.