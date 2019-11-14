President Sahlework Hold Talks with Czech Foreign Minister

Addis Ababa November 14/2019 President Sahlework Zewdie conferred with Foreign Minister of Czech Republic, Tomas Petricek today at the National Palace.

The President stressed on the need to enhance bilateral ties through strengthening the 2018-2023 cooperation agreement signed between Ethiopia and Czech Republic.

The long standing relations between the two countries can be a spring board to scale up the existing bilateral relations in education, health, agriculture and water supply projects, she added.

Czech Foreign Minister, Tomas Petricek said his country is keen to strengthen the long standing bilateral relationship with Ethiopia, which dates back to 1920s.

“We are interested to strengthening our economic ties through trade, investment and project consultation between our ministries. Because Ethiopia is playing important role in peace and stability in many areas of Africa,” he said.

The two parties discussed to heighten cooperation in international common concerns including the UN, EU, and AU as Ethiopia and Czech Republic support multilateralism, a solution for many regional and global problems.