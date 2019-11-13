Attorney General to Charge File against Coup Plotters

Addis Ababa November 13/2019 The Attorney General disclosed that it will file charges against suspects allegedly involved in the coup attempt carried out in June 2019.



Presenting the investigation report to journalists today, Attorney General Birhanu Tsegaye said preparation are finalized to bring the individuals who participated in the plot to justice.

He added that charges will be filed against 68 people in total.

Besides, 15 security personnel are under investigation for failing to discharge their responsibilities.

The killings of Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Army, General Seare Mekonnen and Amhara Regional State Administrator Amabachew Makonnen as well as other senior officials in Addis Ababa and Bahir Dar in June 2019 were orchestrated by the coup plotters, according the attorney general.

Birhanu further revealed that the attempted coup was led and coordinated by Brigadier General Asaminew Tsige, Amhara Region Security Chief.