Indonesian Ambassador to Ethiopia Visits Dessie

Addis Ababa November 13/2019 Indonesian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Al Busyra Basnur, today arrived in the Northern city of Dessie aiming to create technological linkages among Wollo and Indonesian universities.

His visit also focuses on further enhancing trade and investment relationships between Ethiopia and Indonesia, it was indicated.

The Ambassador expected to hold discussions with Wollo University management and students on the top of talks with Dessie and Kombolcha cities’ private sectors on ways of promoting technological and economic ties.

Last August, Ambassador Al Busyra Basnur told to the media that he found the Northern City of Dessie, in Amhara Regional State, suitable for doing businesses with Indonesian companies in various sectors such as agriculture, animal husbandry, and aquaculture.

Reports show that trade and investment relations between Ethiopia and Indonesia have been increasing over the last two years.