Ethiopia, Czech Republic Keen to Ramp-up Ties

Addis Ababa November 13 /2019 Czech Republic expressed its keen interest to strengthen bilateral relations with Ethiopia through increasing more trade and investments.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Gedu Andergachew today received his Czech Republic counterpart, Tomas Petricek and held discussion on bilateral and regional common concerns.

State Minister of the Ministry, Markos Tekle, who attended the meeting, told reporters that Czech Republic set to woo Czech companies to investment in Ethiopia.

Czech Republic is also desirous to further enhance cooperation in the area of tourism, Markos said and adding that the country is pushing to sign agreement that would enable to start air services.

The visit of Czech Foreign Minister with large members of business delegation to Ethiopia is a showcase to further boosting the existing relations and widen cooperation in various areas of common interest, he added.

Czech business delegation is expected to meet with Ethiopian counterpart to discuss and explore investment and trade opportunities between the two countries.Ethiopia and Czech Republic have established their diplomatic relationship in 1993, it was learned.