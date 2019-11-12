Aviation Academy Graduates 384 Professionals

Addis Ababa November 12/2019 Ethiopian Airlines Aviation Academy has graduated 384 professionals today at the premises of the academy.

The graduates are pilots, aircraft technicians, cabin crew, marketing and catering professionals.

Out of the total 384 professionals, 16 are from Cameroon, Mozambique, Tanzania, Burundi, Sudan, Nigeria, and Rwanda.

In his congratulatory speech, Acting Chief Commercial Officer of Ethiopian Airlines Group Esayas Woldemariam called on the graduates to exercise the customer service mind set with the knowledge and the value they have acquired.

According to him, the future of aviation lies in the hands of well trained and highly disciplined professionals.

Ethiopian Aviation Academy has contributed significantly towards alleviating the critical shortage of skilled aviation professionals through operating successfully since its establishment in 1956, it was learned.