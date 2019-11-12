Addis Ababa, Washington D.C. Agreed to Spur Ties

Addis Ababa November 12/2019 Addis Ababa and Washington D.C. cities have signed an agreement to bolster ties in number of fields.

The two sisterly cities have agreed to work together on economic, health, technology, innovation, cultural exchange and green development.

The agreement was signed by Mayor of Washington D.C., Muriel Bowser and Takele Uma, Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa.

Mayor of the Washington D.C., Muriel Bowser along with 70 delegation members has been in Addis Ababa for five days official visit, which aimed at boosting the sister cities bond started in 2013.

The agreement is to share and support the cultural values ​​of the residents of the two cities.

A committee to supervise the implementation of the agreement will be formed on both sides, it was learned.

Exchanges of experience on green projects operating in the two cities, exchanging and supporting ideas on the transportation and construction sector are part of the signing of the renewal of the sister cities agreement between Addis Ababa and Washington, DC.

Following the signing ceremony, Mayor Muriel Bowser said the largest concentration of Ethiopian population in the United States is found in Washington D.C. and the local metro area.

So, she urged the need for spurring the sister city agreement between Addis Ababa and Washington D.C for the mutual advantage of the two cities.

The Mayor also celebrated the renaming of an Addis Ababa street in honor of the collaborative relationship between the two capital cities.

Deputy Mayor Takel Uma unveiled a newly-named street, “Mayor Muriel Bowser Street,” and announced the renaming of Gazebo Roundabout to “Washington DC Square” as part of the signing ceremony for the renewal of the Sister City agreement between the District and Addis Ababa.

The D.C. metropolitan region has the largest Ethiopian-born community in the U.S. more than 35,000 Ethiopians have settled in parts of D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.