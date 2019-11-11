President Sahlework, Mayor Bowser Hold Talks

Addis Ababa November 11/2019 President Sahlework Zewdie held talks today with Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington DC at the National Palace.

They discussed about ways of strengthening business relations between the cities of Addis Ababa and Washington DC.

DC Chamber of Commerce had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations, and they are looking for opportunities in business in Ethiopia and the U.S, the mayor said.

According to Bowser, the appointment of a female President in Ethiopia can enhance women empowerment and create hope to engage in political process of the country.

She further lauded the warm welcome of Addis Ababans and their Deputy Mayor, Takele Umma.

President Sahlework said on her part Ethiopia is keen to enhance the relationship of the two sister cities.

She stressed the need for strengthening the sister city agreement between Addis Ababa and Washington DC for the benefit of both cities.

Mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser, has been in Ethiopia for an official visit since November 9, 2019.