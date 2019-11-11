President Sahlework Receives Delegation from British Colombia University

Addis Ababa November 11/2019 President Sahlework Zewdie received a team from the University of British Colombia in Vancouver at the National Palace today, according to the Office of the President.

The President has paid a visit to the University of British Colombia last June while she was participating in the Women Deliver Conference held in Canada.

The leadership team, who came from Vancouver, followed up on some of the areas of partnership raised back in June.

During the meeting Sahlework emphasized that a lot could be done through the partnership and that special attention should be given to it.

The university leadership team also expressed its interest to work with institutions of higher education in Ethiopia on various areas.

They explained their plans to create strong bonds between universities in the two countries.