PM Abiy Confers with Melinda Gates

Addis Ababa November 11/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with Melinda Gates, co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) today.

The two sides have discussed on ways of furthering cementing BMGF’s support in the government’s key priority areas.

BMGF have been supporting Ethiopia improve agricultural productivity and increased coverage of health interventions for several years.

They also discussed on the foundation’s continued partnership to support Ethiopia’s progress against the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

on the occasion, Melinda Gates emphasized on the importance of ensuring investments around human capital that benefit women and girls and help to reduce inequality in Ethiopia.

This is the third visit to Ethiopia by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s leadership this year.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is a key partner in supporting development priorities in Ethiopia.