Conflict Management Training for Int’l Peacekeepers Kicks Off

Addis Ababa November 11/2019 Peacekeepers drawn from 12 African countries have begun to take conflict management courses at the Ethiopian International Peace Support Training Institute in Addis Ababa.

The two-weeks long training is organized by the institute in partnership and fund from the Government of Japan.

In his opening remarks, Head of Ethiopian Defense Peacekeeping Center, Major General Diriba Mekonnen said the course focuses on the development of practical and conceptual tools for the management of conflict at all levels.

He stated that the training will help peacekeepers to develop conflict management skills in the efforts to prevent potentially violent situations.

“It brings together theoretical concepts and practical experiences from various presenters in an active environment and is a time for peacekeepers to examine what those ideas mean for them as individuals in their future missions as peacemakers and builders,” he noted.

Japanese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Daisuke Matsunaga said the training will help to improve the peace and security situation in Africa.

“At present challenges are becoming more and more diverse,” he said adding that “thus, to promote peace and security, a diverse group of people with differing perspectives is needed.”

Moreover, the ambassador pointed out that the training has a paramount importance in sharing useful skills and knowledge among the peacekeepers in their efforts to explore and analyze conflicts.

Peacekeepers, police and civilians from Ethiopia, Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Morocco, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda are taking part in the training.