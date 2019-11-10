Ethiopia Participates in the 18th Africa-Nordic Joint Ministerial Meeting

Addis Ababa November 11/2019Nordic countries held joint ministerial meeting with at least 29 African countries Foreign Affairs Ministers’ in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on November 7 and 8, 2019.

Ethiopia has been represented on the 18th Africa-Nordic Joint Ministerial meeting by State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Aklilu Hailemichael.

The meeting held under the theme “Partnering for Sustainable Development,” aimed at strengthening Africa-Nordic relations in extending support for societal and economic development in Africa.

Attendees commended Prime Minister Abiy’s Nobel Peace Prize Award as a testament to Africans’ potential to provide solutions to their problems.

On the occasion, State Minister Aklilu explained the ongoing reform in Ethiopia and emphasized Ethiopia’s comprehensive efforts to end the stalemate between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

He further stated that Ethiopia’s endeavors in facilitating dialogues to solve problems in the bilateral relations of countries in the Horn.

The State Minister also reiterated Ethiopia’s unwavering support and efforts in mediating rival parties in Sudan and South Sudan to restore peace and stability in their respective countries.

Ethiopia has always been committed and found at the forefront in matters of peacekeeping and peace building activities, he affirmed.

The Nordic countries including Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland have strong relations with African countries.

At the session, they expressed their desire to expand existing cooperation on development activities and touch the lives of many people in Africa.