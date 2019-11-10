IGAD Discussing to Extend S.Sudan’s Pre-transition Period by 100 Days

Addis Ababa November 11/2019 The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers is discussing to review the status of the implementation of revitalized agreement so as to formally approve the extension of the Pre-transitional period for the next 100 days.

The 69th Extraordinary session of IGAD Council of Ministers is underway on Sunday in Addis Ababa.

At the Entebbe meeting arranged by the Uganda on November 7th President Salva Kirr and Riek Machar have agreed to extend the Pre-Transitional period for another 100 days from 12 November 2019.

However, South Sudan is not yet out of the difficulties unless the Entebbe accord is approved by the regional block.

Accordingly, IGAD’s Council of Ministers is holding discussions on possible extension for the next 100-days and to give specific guidance on the mandate and terms of reference of the new enforcement mechanisms established in the Entebbe Tripartite summit.

The IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan Ambassador Isamial Wails asked the Council to endorse some of the pointes reaches on consensus.

He delivered that incumbent Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) of the South Sudan to immediately disburse the balance of pledged 100 million USD to the national pre-transitional committee to enable the competition of critical pending tasks.

He also requested IGAD to facilitate a consultative meeting to the parties in Juba to resolve issues related to the number of states and the establishment of the transitional unity government.

Furthermore he urged IGAD to organize a leadership retreat for leaders of the parties to the sighed revitalization agreement on the resolutions of the conflict in South Sudan for trust and confidante building as soon as possible.

He also asked that South Sudan People’s Liberation Army and Sudan People’s Liberation Movement forces to immediately vacate all remaining civilian centers and populated areas.

Chairperson of the IGAD Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargachew emphasized the need to address critical issues of Pre-transitional tasks for the formation of unity government in South Sudan.