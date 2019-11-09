Council Passes Decision on Draft Laws

ENA / November 9/2019 The Council of Ministers today ratified two regulations and passed three draft laws to the House of Peoples Representative for ratification.

Accordingly, the first law that the Council discussed was an amendment to the defense regulation.

The regulation has amended as it is important to align the regulation with the new defense law, ratified with the aim of reforming the defense force.

After discussing on the draft regulation submitted by the Ministry of Defense Forces, the Council has decided to make it effective with some change.

The other issue that the Council discussed is an amendment to the existing regulation regarding the establishment of a defense force foundation.

The regulation has to be amended as the existing regulation lacks transparency on some of the issues and it has become important to clearly put those issues, the statement said.

The Council has decided to make the regulation effective with some changes.

The Council also discussed three draft proclamations and forwarded to the House of Peoples’ Representative for ratification.

It forwarded draft laws aimed to ensure responsibility and accountability of officials; control the dissemination of hate speech and fake information; and an agreement signed between Ethiopia and Djibouti for installation of a pipeline for natural gas to the House for approval.