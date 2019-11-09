Mayor of Washington DC in Addis for Visit

ENA / November 9/2019 Mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser has arrived in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa today for a working visit.

Upon her arrival at Bole International airport, the mayor was accorded a warm welcome by Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa, Takele Uma and other officials.

More than 50 members of the business community from different sectors have accompanied the mayor during her visit to Ethiopia.

The Mayor came to Addis Ababa at an invitation from City Deputy Mayor Taka Uma during his previous visit to Washington, DC.

During her stay in the Addis Ababa, the Mayor is expected to make various visits.

It is also expected that an agreement will be signed to further strengthen the cooperation between the two sister cities.

It is recalled that Mayor Bowser proclaimed July 28, 2018 “Ethiopia Day in DC” in celebration of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s visit to Washington, DC to discuss with Ethiopian Diaspora last year.

Home to more than 30,000 Ethiopian immigrants, the Washington, DC metropolitan area has the largest population of Ethiopia-born people in the United States.