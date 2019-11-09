Ethiopian Muslims Celebrate Birth of Prophet Muhammad

ENA / November 9/2019 Ethiopian Muslims on Saturday marked the birth of Prophet Muhammad, messenger of Allah.

In Addis Ababa, the day has marked colorfully at the Grand Anwar Mosque, the largest and oldest Islamic house of prayer in the capital.

Muslims arrived in large numbers at the mosque starting from the early hours of the morning.

Officials of the Islamic affairs councils of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa and Oromia also attended the event, celebrated with prayers and spiritual songs.

Similar events were also held in different parts across the country to commemorate the birth of the Prophet.

Muslims across the country celebrate the day with prayer ceremonies and spiritual songs honoring the Prophet.