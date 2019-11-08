Workneh Gebeyehu Assumed Duty as Executive Secretary of IGAD

Addis Ababa November 8/2019 Former Foreign Minister, Workneh Gebeyehu, has formally assumed duty as Executive Secretary of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on November 7, 2019, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Djibouti.

He put an ink on his employment paper in the presence of the former Executive Secretary Ambassador Mahboub Maalim, and Ethiopian Ambassador to Djibouti and Chairperson of the IGAD Committee of Ambassadors, Abdulaziz Mohammed.

Workneh expressed his eagerness to work for the betterment of the region.

He commended Ambassador Mahboub Maalim for his prominent achievements during his tenure as a chief of IGAD Secretariat.

He also held talks with Mahmoud Ali Yousouf, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Djibouti a couple of days ago.

Workneh had served in higher government positions including as a Foreign Minister and Transport Minister of Ethiopia over the last ten years.