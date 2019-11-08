China Releases White Paper on Vocational Education, Training in Xinjiang

Addis Ababa November 8/2019 China has released a white paper on vocational education and training in Xinjiang, according to Xinhua.

The white paper, which is published by the State Council Information Office, said that terrorism and extremism are the common enemies of humanity, and the fight against terrorism and extremism is the shared responsibility of the international community.

Xinjiang province is a key battlefield in the fight against terrorism and extremism in China, the paper stated.

The province has been plagued by terrorism and religious extremism, which pose a serious threat to the lives of the people in the region, the paper indicated.

According to the White paper, it is a fundamental task of any responsible government, acting on basic principles, to remove the malignant tumor of terrorism and extremism that threatens people’s lives and security.

Addressing both the symptoms and root causes, Xinjiang has established vocational education and training centers in accordance with the law to prevent the breeding and spread of terrorism and religious extremism.

The white paper will help to effectively curbing the frequent terrorist incidents and protecting the rights to life, health, and development of the people.