Council Collects close to 169m Birr Fund in 3 Months

Addis Ababa November 8/2019 Office of National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation on the Construction of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has collected close to 169 million birr from the public in three months.

Briefing journalists, Public Relations Director of the Office of National Council, Hailu Abraham said “construction of the dam is moving steady and so is the public participation.”

The public commitment is steadfast as it ever was, he said, adding that “it is spiraling with the sense of accomplishing the project swiftly.”

The public has contributed about 13 billion birr and over 6.2 billion birr bond has been repaid so far.

According to him, Office of National Council was able to collect 970 million birr in the concluded 2011 Ethiopian year and is working to collect 1 billion birr this year.

Change of leadership in some of the regional office resulting in low public mobilization to meeting the expected plans of collecting 100 million birr monthly, Hailu stated.

He called upon the public to maintain its strong bond and unity and thereby pursue its unreserved participation till the completion of GERD.

The Public Relations Director urged the media in further enhancing Ethiopia’s stand in equitable and reasonable utilization of the Blue Nile water to the rest of the world.