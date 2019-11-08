Ethio-UAE Consultative Political Committee Holds First Meeting

Addis Ababa November 8/2019 State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hirut Zemene and UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar held their first Political Consultative Meeting in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the occasion, UAE Assistant Minister commended the growing relations between the two countries as translated by successive dialogue through high level delegates and rising trade, tourism and investment flow between the two countries.

He also stated Ethiopia’s participation in the Dubai Expo 2020 will open doors to Ethiopia’s investment options.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hirut Zemene expressed her gratitude for the people and Government of UAE for their heartfelt celebration of the Nobel Peace Prize Award given for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and for being invited to the expo 2020 too.

She also noted that the current Consultative Political Meeting is a testament to the shared vision and commitment the two countries have in further developing their relations.

The two sides also reviewed current regional and international developments and discussed a number of issues of common concern.