Ethiopia, Djibouti Inaugurate Tadjourah-Balho Road

Addis Ababa November 8/2019 President of Djibouti, Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, and Ethiopian Minister of Transport, Dagmawit Moges jointly inaugurated the Tadjourah-Balho Road.

The President said the road would speed up the processing of potash and other commodities through the Port of Tajurah which is expected to be fully operational soon.

Minister of Transport Dagmawit said on her part the 80-kilometer road that connects the port city of Tadjoura to the northeastern regions of Ethiopia will have a significant impact on the social and economic life of the locals.

In 2017 Djibouti opens a new port at Tadjouran in North-Central Djibouti, which is equipped with cutting edge facilities, including a potash handling system with a capacity of 2,000 tons per hour.

The port is developed in conjunction with other major infrastructure works in the region, including the North Tadjourah-Balho corridor highway, and the proposed expansion of Djibouti’s railway system with a new northern corridor railway.

Port of Tadjourah, in the north of the country, is the closest outlet for Ethiopia’s Afar and Tigrai regions, where a number of companies are developing potash mines.