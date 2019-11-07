Genale Dawa Hydropower Project to be Operational after 2 Months

Addis Ababa November 7/2019 The Genale Dawa III hydropower project, being built in the southeastern part of Ethiopia, will be fully operational after two months, the Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) said.

CEO of the Ethiopian Electric Power, Dr. Abraham Belay told ENA that 99 percent of the hydropower dam has completed.

He said that the dam with the installed capacity of 254 MW power will be operational after two months when the test that needed for the work completed.

Launched in 2010, the 110 meter high and 426 meter long dam has the capacity to hold 2.57 billion cubic water.

Up on its completion, the dam is expected to increase the country’s generating capacity to 4,514 from the current 4,260MW.

The hydropower dam, being built by China Gezhouba Group on the Genale Dawa River costs around 450 million USD.