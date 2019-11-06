PM Abiy Confers with U.S. Africa Commander

Addis ababa ENA November 6/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today met with General Stephen J. Townsend, Commander of the United States Africa Command.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, General Townsend congratulated the Premier Abiy for his recent Nobel Peace Prize Award.

The award is remarkable for Ethiopia and the region, he added.

Recognizing the longstanding relationship between Ethiopia and the United States, particularly in the areas of military cooperation, they discussed on ways of strengthening the national army of Ethiopia with short and long term capacity building support.

Building on the reforms work within the National Defense Forces, Prime Minister Abiy reiterated the Government’s commitment to professionalizing and ensuring the national army a non-partisan and non-political entity in support of democracy.

General Stephen Townsend has become the fifth commander of the United States Africa Command on July 26, 2019.