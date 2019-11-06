East African Countries Gather in Asmara to Discuss Regional Integration

Addis Ababa November 5/2019 The Regional Office for Eastern Africa of the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) kicks off its 23rd session of the Intergovernmental Committee of Senior Officials and Experts (ICSOE) meeting today in Asmara, Eritrea.



The ICSOE is expected to discuss key issues and challenges on economic and social development of the sub-region with the view to making appropriate recommendations to address them.

The meeting is underway from November, 5-7, 2019 under the theme “How to leverage new opportunities for regional integration,” which is key to sustain the exceptional economic growth experienced by East Africa over the past decade.

In his opening remarks, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Eritrea, Osman Saleh recalled the remarkable human and natural potential of the East African region which can transform lives of individuals.

“The Horn of Africa, after decades of conflict, is breathing air of hope, togetherness, peace and stability, critical to regional integration,” the Minister said.

Executive Secretary of UNECA, Vera Songwe urged for increasing regional trade and implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“By trading more among ourselves, we can build the equitable and balanced economies which can hold the promises the youth is looking for, and realize the dream of a prosperous Africa. In East Africa alone, the implementation of the AfCFTA could result in 1.8 billion USD welfare gains and the creation of 2 million new jobs,” she added

East Africa has been experiencing strong economic performance around 6.6 percent on average since 2014, but is still facing structural challenges.

Climate change, refugee crises or health risks are transnational issues affecting several countries in the region. Such regional challenges, argues the UNECA, require a regional response.

During the three-day meeting, participants will discuss how to strengthen regional cooperation, from the socio-economic and political standpoint to the issues of regional trade and job creation.

They will analyze regional economic and social performance and hold experts’ sessions about key economic sectors including energy, tourism and the blue economy.

About 300 decision makers and economic stakeholders are attending the meeting, representing the 14 countries served by the sub-regional office.