House Approves Different Signed Agreements

Addis Ababa November 5/2019 The House of People’s Representatives (HPR), in its 3rd regular session today, has approved financial agreements signed with different countries and organizations.

Accordingly, the 85 million Euros loan agreement signed with French Development Agency aimed at promoting private sector engagement, competitiveness, and good governance and strengthen accountability was approved by majority.

The House also approved the 170 million USD and 94 million USD with Korea Export-Import Bank to be used for the expansion of power transition in the South and second national water supply and sanitation and hygiene respectively.

Similarly, the House endorsed the 20 million USD and 22 million USD loan agreement signed with the Arab Bank and OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) for the Dilla-Bule-Haro Wacho road project.

Moreover, the 280 million USD loan agreement signed with International Development Agency (IDA) for improving the living standards of pastoralists in 100 Woredas of the country’s six regions was approved unanimously.