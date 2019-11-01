Aim of EPRDF Merger Is to Build Strong Ethiopia with Federal System in Place: Office of Prime Minister

Addis Ababa November 1/2019 Merger of the Ethiopian Peoples Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) would help build strong Ethiopia without risking the identity loss of nations and nationalities, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

The federal system is non-negotiable, it further reiterated.

Press Secretariat Head at the Office of the Prime Minister, Negussu Tilahun said citizens are concerned with the merger of EPRDF since it has long been propagated that party and country are one and the same.

Seizing this as a good opportunity, there are also others that create confusion by describing the merger as move designed to bring about the dominance of one entity.

The head recalled that the leaders of the reform had bitterly fought to end the dominance of one body.

According to Negussu, “there is no shoulder that willingly bears the burden even if there is anyone that wants to bring the dominance of one group.”

On the other hand, there are also groups that incite conflict by describing the merger as a move to create a unitary system be doing away with the federal system, he noted.

The EPRDF, however, recognizes that destroying the federalism system means eroding the identity of nationalities, nationalities, and peoples, Negussu elaborated.

The objective of the merger is to ensure the equal participation of all the organizations under the party, without dictating partner organizations to implement the decisions of EPRDF denying them involvement in the decision-making process.

The attempt to paint the merger as a manipulation to bring the old unitary system back is erroneous, the head stressed, adding that this is unacceptable to both EPRDF and the coming generation.

Negussu finally called on all citizens not to be misled by perpetrators of the false information that the merger is set to restore a unitary state.