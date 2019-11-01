KOICA to Establish Innovation Hub in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa November 1/2019 Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) announced that it will establish innovation incubation center with 10 million USD in 2020.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, KOICA Ethiopia Office Country Director Dong Ho Kim said “the incubation center will utilize all the good technologies which can be helpful for small and medium businesses in the rural areas of the country.”

The innovation hub, to be established inside the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, will render programs of capacity building to the Ministry thereby useful technologies can reach to every corner of the country, he added.

He said that the youth who will use the incubation center will be able to have the opportunity to start-up technology based business.

Through the hub, Ethiopia will benefit by unleashing the untapped innovative ideas of its youth that graduate from TVETs, the Country Director pointed out.

Moreover, Dong stated that KOICA will also continue its contribution to the country’s job creation and betterment of income generation, especially in the rural areas as it accounts close to 80 percent of the population.

Stating the importance of agriculture in the lives of the people and the economy of the country, he added “we are going to focus on processing the agricultural products in addition to the productivity enhancement.”

According to him, KOICA, which has been dispatching volunteers in the fields of education, health and public administration since 1995, will continue its support and add more in manufacturing sector particularly in agro-processing.