Ministry Calls on Private Sector to Engage in Homegrown Economic Reform

Addis Ababa October 29 /2019 Ministry of Finance has called on the private sector to actively engage in the Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda.

Speaking at a half-day awareness creation forum on the government’s Homegrown Economic Reform today, Ministry of Finance Fiscal Policy Advisor, Fantahun Belew said the private sector needs to actively participate in the economic reform that first and foremost benefits them.

The economic reform gives focus on promoting the private sector participation in the economic development of the country by creating enabling environment and opening public-owned enterprises for private investors through reviewing macro-economic policies, he added.

The advisor expresses his hope that the private sector is expected to tap the huge opportunity in the economic package.

Solving finance and foreign currency issues, creating market linkages and effective incentive mechanisms to promote the private sector are parts of the reform, Fantahun noted.

Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations President, Melaku Ezezew said the reform enhances the participation of the private investor in all economic sectors of the country.

It opens a door for the development of the country by encouraging private sector engagement, he noted.

Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce Sectoral Associations (ECCSA) and Initiative for Africa organized the forum.