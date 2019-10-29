Media Urged to Prioritize Fight against Corruption, Maladministration

Addis Ababa October 29 /2019 A study stressed today that the Ethiopian mass media must give due emphasis to the fight against corruption and lack of good governance.

Presenting his research on the role of the media in bringing about good governance at a half-day workshop today, Mass Media Law and Communication Expert at the Attorney General Office, Solomon Goshu noted that the role of the mass media in investigating and exposing corruption is low.

The coverage given to corruption is limited and superficial when compared to other African countries and the consequences of corruption on the nation’s development endeavors, he said.

According to the media expert, lack of practical involvement of the media in uncovering corrupt practices and effectiveness of government institutions is endangering the country.

Solomon stressed that the mass media should give extensive coverage to issues related to corruption through various platforms to increase awareness and intensify the fight against the social ill.

Federal Ethics and Anti-Corruption Deputy Commissioner, Atakilty Gidey said on his part the widespread of corruption is hurting the democratization process, peace and development.

Mass media practitioners, politicians, the private sector as well as renowned persons should, therefore, contribute their share in curbing corruption.

The deputy commissioner stated that the government has been formulating a legal framework to strengthen the fight against corruption and is committed more than ever to cooperate with the mass media.

Ethiopia ranks 107 out of 180 countries in Transparency International 2017 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).