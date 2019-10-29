IRCE Condemns Recent Incident, Urge for Concerted Effort to Ensure Peace

Addis Ababa October 29 /2019 The Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia (IRCE) has condemned the recent protest led incident as it is not accepted in any religion and urged for concerted effort to ensure peace and order.

In a press conference it gave today, the council described the thought and act as crime and condemned it in strong terms.

Pertinent judiciary bodies should investigate and bring perpetrators to justice, it was indicated.

The incident which left a scar in all Ethiopians is in contrary to religious and cultural values of peaceful coexistence, it stated, and added “we need to join hands and work on collaboration.”

It urged the government to ensure security for its citizens and safeguard service delivery organizations as well as religious institutions.

Mentioning that the incident is in no way related to religion, it called upon all religious institutions to protect with causing any harm on others.

“No one must commit the sin and crime by taking the life of its brethren,” the Inter-Religious Council underscored.

It also urged the youth to think and act responsible in order to hand over a country of peace and stability for the future generation.