Deputy PM Urges Ethiopians to Stand as Ambassadors of GERD

Addressing the regular meeting of the council today, Chairperson and Deputy PM Demeke Mekonen said all Ethiopians have to work as ambassadors of GERD as it is one of the manifestations of their unity.

In deciding the construction of the dam, the Government of Ethiopia has taken into consideration the benefits and rights of the lower stream countries, he noted, adding that Ethiopians should, therefore, promote resolutely the project.

The chairperson blamed the delay in the construction on lack of proper leadership. “We have not faced financial problem or financial resources but leadership,” he stressed.

Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew said the recent proposal of Egypt on GERD can be resolved through negotiations of the technical committee rather than political means.

The recent proposal of Egypt is completely unfair and denies the right of Ethiopians from using their resources while the country is fighting poverty, he stated.

The minister urged Egypt to move to the real deal which is fair utilization of the Nile River instead of using dam issues for political game.

Deputy GERD National Council Chairperson, Sileshi Bekele said on his part “we have the right to utilize our rivers based on international agreements. Ethiopia has always been open for fair negotiation, not the one which violates its sovereignty.”

Ethiopia is negotiating to release 31 billion cubic meters of water annually, while Egypt proposed to increase the amount to 40 billion cubic meters, he added.

The overall construction of the grand dam has now reached to 68.5 percent.