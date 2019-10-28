Addis Ababa October 28 /2019 Ethiopia has a Lot to Share about Tolerance and Peaceful Coexistence: House Speaker.

The 4th International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace conference where representatives drawn from more than 45 countries has held in Addis Ababa today.

In addressing the session, House People’s Representatives (HPR) Speaker, Tagesse Chafo said “many call Ethiopia as a mosaic of people with diverse history, culture, and religion who live in tolerance and peace.”

He added that Ethiopia, with the major international religions such as Christian, Islam, Jew and different traditional belief systems as well as more than 80 multilingual ethnic groups have been coexisted peacefully since time immemorial.

The current world is full of hatred associated with racial, religious and various forms of extremism, Tagesse said, and underscored “living with inconceivable tolerance in Ethiopia is really a blessing to our country”.

“As the world is more and more interconnected and anything can easily cross borders, so it is time for us to vigorously work towards further maintaining and deepening our existing peace and tolerance,” the House Speaker noted.

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace President, Ahmed Bin Mohamed Aljarwan said that that undertaking the session in Ethiopia will have significant importance in spreading the message of peace and tolerance to the entire world.

He added that Ethiopia’s contribution to national and regional peace is clearly demonstrated with the recent Noble Peace Prize awarded to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

“The best way to achieve sustainable peace is to plant the seeds of tolerance and address the issues of division, sectarianism, and racism that are rampant in many societies,” Aljarwan stressed.

He urged the media to play its responsible part as the most important tool in spreading the values tolerance and peace.