Election Officials Taking Training for Sidama Autonomy Referendum

Addis Ababa October 28 /2019 Over 5,500 election officials started a four-day training for the implementation of Sidama autonomy referendum scheduled for November.

In August, Ethiopia granted Sidama community a referendum for autonomy.

The training of the election officials is part of the preparation by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) to hold a successful referendum.

The training is focused on legal framework of the referendum, and referendum procedures, NEBE Board Member Bizuwork Ketete said.

According to Bizuwork, criteria including being not a member of any political party, having a first degree on any field, and age between 20 and 40 are used to select the officials.

The officials are expected to make the referendum free and fair.

Preparation was made to conduct the referendum in collaboration with civic society, security officials and other stakeholders, Bizuwork noted.

Some 1,692 polling stations have already set up for the referendum where 1.9 million people are expected to turn out for the vote this November 2019.

The Southern Nations, Nationalities, and People’s Regional State’s Council has allocated 76 million Birr for the referendum, it was learned.