Ethiopian Launched Direct Flight to Bengaluru

Addis Ababa October 28 /2019 Ethiopian Airlines on Sunday has launched four-weekly direct passenger flights to Bengaluru, India.

The capital of the Indian state of Karnataka, Bengaluru is dubbed ‘Silicon Valley of India’ and serves as the center of technology and innovation.

Ethiopian Airlines CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam said “the new four-weekly flights will connect the important ICT hub city of Bengaluru to the ever-expanding Ethiopian network.”

This is in addition to the Airline’s twice daily flights each to the commercial city of Mumbai and the Capital New Delhi. The flights will also complement Ethiopian existing dedicated freighter flights to/from Bengaluru, he added.

The adding up of Bengaluru to the Indian network will give wider menu of choices to the fast-growing air travelers between India and Africa and beyond.

The increasing flight frequencies and number of gateways in India will facilitate trade, investment and tourism to/from the Indian sub- continent, the CEO stated.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to 125 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.