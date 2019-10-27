Bank Collected 14,000 Units of Blood

Addis Ababa October 26 /2019 The National Blood Bank has collected some 14,000 units of blood on Saturday.

Ethiopia has launched a month-long national blood donation campaign yesterday under the theme: “Life for Life! Give Blood, Save Life!”

Service Deputy Director of the Bank, Yaregal Bantie told ENA that the plan for the day was 10,000 units of blood but collected 14,000 units of blood in a single day.

Public mobilization and humanity has contributed to the collection of blood beyond the plan, according to the Deputy Director.

Some 22, 000 people pledged to regularly donate blood every three months, he said, adding that “We will work to step it up to 300, 000 donors.”

The country’s annual blood demand is about one million, but collecting about 223 thousand units of blood each year.