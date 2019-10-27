PM Abiy Vows to Bring Perpetrators to Justice

Addis Ababa October 26 /2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Saturday vowed to bring perpetrators of the violence that left at least 67 people dead and ruined various businesses in Oromia Regional State over the weekend.

On Friday, Oromia Police Chief, Kefyalew Tefera told the media that 67 people had been killed in various areas of the region, including five police officers.

In his statement issued by Office of the Prime Minister, lives have been lost, businesses and places of worships were flattened and indefinite number of people displaced by the violence, which had quickly morphed into clashes that took on an ethnic and religious dimension.

“There was an attempt to turn the violence into a religious and ethnic one. Meanwhile our comrades have become victims in terrible circumstances,” he said.

Abiy in his statement warned that “the violence we have faced will become even more fearsome and difficult if Ethiopians don’t unite and stand in unison.”

Abiy was in Sochi, Russia, for the Russia-Africa summit when activist Jawar Mohammed’s supporters first started mobilizing in Addis Ababa, following his accusation that police have forced his security details to leave without any precondition, a claim police denied the next day.

Calm have been restored in the region since Friday although the military has been deployed on Saturday.